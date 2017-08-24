Newsvine

Alembic Pharma Divests Baddi Manufacturing Unit

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic Pharma) has sold its formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi to Scott Edil Pharmacia (SEPL), the company said in a filing to the bourses on Wednesday .  SEPL does not belong to the promoter or promoter group or group companies and is not related party of the company. The turnover and networth of the said manufacturing facility for the last financial year vis-à-vis turnover and networth of the company is insignificant, the company added.The company continues to meet its domestic formulation demand from Sikkim Unit and international formulation demand from its Panelav Unit.
