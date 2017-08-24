Newsvine

ways2capitaladvisor

ways2capitaladvisor does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1458 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Indiabulls Housing Finance Now Part Of FTSE4Good Index

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-review.blogspot.in
Seeded on Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:03 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL), one of the country’s leading housing finance players, has been included in the FTSE4Good Index, an index designed by FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.The inclusion reaffirms Indiabulls Housing Finance’s focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Indiabulls Housing Finance is amongst only three housing finance companies from India to be included in this index.The index is based on a company’s performance across 300 data points under three crucial pillars - Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG).
or Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor