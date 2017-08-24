Indiabulls Housing Finance Now Part Of FTSE4Good Index

Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHFL), one of the country’s leading housing finance players, has been included in the FTSE4Good Index, an index designed by FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.The inclusion reaffirms Indiabulls Housing Finance’s focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Indiabulls Housing Finance is amongst only three housing finance companies from India to be included in this index.The index is based on a company’s performance across 300 data points under three crucial pillars - Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG).

