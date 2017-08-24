MEP Infra Bags Toll Rights Of Tamil Nadu Road Project

The shares of MEP Infrastructure Developers rose by over 4% intraday during Thursday’s trading session. The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for user fee collection rights at Chennasamudram fee plaza, the company said in a filing to the bourses on Thursday.The contract is for a period of one year. The contractual amount for the said project is Rs 74.70 crore payable to NHAI on a weekly basis.Meanwhile, the stock was trading higher by 4,29% at Rs 119 per share on BSE at 0945 hours. It opened at Rs 117.40 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 120 and Rs 117.40 per share, respectively. It attracted total traded volume of 11,18,188 shares and traded value of Rs 1,325.39 lakh on NSE at 0947 hours.

