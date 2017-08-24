Apex Frozen IPO Oversubscribed By 1.83 Times

Apex Frozen Foods IPO got oversubscribed by 1.83 times on the last day of subscription as of 1030 hours, as per the data available with NSE. The total issue size stands at 62,10,000 shares. Total bids received by the IPO stood at 1,13,63,440 while the total bids received at cut-off price stood at 83,44,560.The IPO of up to 87,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium offered through a book-building route at a price-band of Rs 171 – Rs 175 per equity share aggregating Rs 148.77 crore – Rs 152.25 crore.

or Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔