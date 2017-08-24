Infosys Gains For Third Consecutive Day On Hopes Of Nilekani's Return

The stock of Infosys has been gaining momentum for the past three days. It was trading higher by over 1% during the early morning hours on Thursday, on the hopes of Nandan Nilekani's return to the company either as a board member or as the CEO of the company.The stock took a beating post Vishal Sikka’s resignation and slumped even as the company announced a share buyback program of around Rs 13,000 crore. The stock has rebounced ever since there are speculations about Nandan Nilekani's return as the head of Infosys.Infosys was trading higher at Rs 908.40 per share, up by Rs 13.90 or 1.55% as at 1000 hours on Thursday, on the BSE. The stock has hit an intraday high and low of Rs 910 and Rs 902.35, respectively.

