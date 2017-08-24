Phrama Stocks Gain Cadila Healthcare Top Gainer

Nifty Pharma opened in positive tone along with the benchmark indices in Thursday’s trading session. Nifty Pharma was trading higher by 1.43% at 8,738 levels on NSE at 1005 hours.Cadila Healthcare was the top gainer in the index, trading up by 4.94% at Rs 485 per share. Divi’s Laboratories was trading higher by 2.81% at Rs 656 per share. Sun Pharma also soared by 2.02% at Rs 478 per share. Among others, Lupin was trading up by 1.56% at Rs 970 per share, Aurobindo Pharma was trading higher by 1.25% at Rs 707 per share and Cipla was trading up by 1.06% at Rs 565 per share. Piramal Enterprises was trading up by 0.80% at Rs 2,642 per share and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals was up by 0.85% at Rs 604 per share. or Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php ✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔ Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔