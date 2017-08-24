Newsvine

Oricon Enterprises's Arm To Sell And Transfer Toyota Dealership Business

Oricon Enterprises surged more than 4% during Thursday's trading session on the back of its board's approval for the sale and transfer of its subsidiary's Toyota dealership business to Madhuban Motors.The company's board has accorded its approval to the sale and transfer of its subsidiary, Shinrai Auto Services' Toyota dealership business to Madhuban Motors Private Limited for a total consideration of Rs 28.35 crore, the company said in a filing to the bourses on Wednesday post market hours.The board has accorded its approval to the draft slump sale agreement of the subsidiary's business as a going concern on a slump sale basis.
