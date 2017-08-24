Shivalik Bimetal Controls' Board Approves Issue Of Bonus Shares

The shares of Shivalik Bimetal Controls soared nearly to 6% intraday during Thursday’s trading session as the company plans to issue bonus shares.The company’s board of directors approved the issuance of a bonus share in the ratio of 1:1 (ie. One bonus equity shares of Rs 2 each for every one fully paid up equity shares held, as on the record date) at a meeting held on Wednesday, the company said in a filing to the bourses on Thursday. The stock was trading up by 5.93% at Rs 81 per share on BSE at 0930 hours. It opened at Rs 81.80 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 84 and Rs 79 per share, respectively. The stock's 52-week high stood at Rs 84.60 and 52-week low was at Rs 29.50 per share.

or Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔