Cambridge Technology Enterprises Bags New AIaaS Client

Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-review.blogspot.in
Seeded on Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:32 AM
Cambridge Technology Enterprises (CTE) has announced the acquisition of a new client in AI as a Service (AIaaS). The US-client has a strong focus on the BFSI vertical.Under the AIaaS model, CTE benefits from receiving a share in the incremental revenues of it client’s business by deploying its proprietary algorithms, differentiating CTE from industry peers, said the company in a BSE filing.The solution is aimed at optimising the client conversion ratio in one of the key lines of businesses of the client by employing a systematic, automated and statistically sound methodology to optimally formulate offers, it said.
