Cambridge Technology Enterprises Bags New AIaaS Client

Cambridge Technology Enterprises (CTE) has announced the acquisition of a new client in AI as a Service (AIaaS). The US-client has a strong focus on the BFSI vertical.Under the AIaaS model, CTE benefits from receiving a share in the incremental revenues of it client’s business by deploying its proprietary algorithms, differentiating CTE from industry peers, said the company in a BSE filing.The solution is aimed at optimising the client conversion ratio in one of the key lines of businesses of the client by employing a systematic, automated and statistically sound methodology to optimally formulate offers, it said.

or Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔