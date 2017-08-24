D-Mart Crosses Rs 1,000 Mark For The First Time

Avenue Supermarts was the eye-catching stock during morning hours on Thursday. The stock has crossed the Rs 1,000 mark for the first time since its listing March 2017.The stock has been witnessing strong volume inflows for the past few trading sessions. The stock jumped to touch its record high of Rs 1,018 per share, with the gains of Rs 28.85 per share or 2.9%.It was trading at Rs 1,009 per share, up by Rs 20.5 per share or 2.07% on BSE as of 0933 hours. As compared to the stock’s issue price of Rs 299 per share, the stock is currently trading at the gains of around 237%. If current market price of Rs 1,009 per share is compared with the listing price of Rs 606 per share, then the stock has gained around 66.5%.

