Liquor Stocks Rise Post SC Order

There will be no liquor-ban on national highways within cities said a notification from the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The apex court also clarified that the ban on liquor vends near national highways does not apply to licensed establishments falling within municipal areas.The SC order was in response to a special leave petition filed by an NGO – Arrive Safe Society of Chandigarh – against the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The SC had dismissed this petition on July 11 and had indicated that its reasons for dismissal would follow.According to the Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI), the apex court’s order would ease problem faced by the hotel and restaurant industry by about 70%. The industry lost around Rs 200 crore food and beverage (F&B) revenue and the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) business declined in all affected establishments.

