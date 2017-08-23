Zydus Receives Final USFDA Approval For Ziprasidone Hydrochloride Capsules

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Ziprasidone Hydrochloride Capsules in strengths of 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg and 80 mg., said Cadila Healthcare in a BSE filing on Wednesday.Ziprasidone, an antipsychotic medication, is used to treat schizophrenia and manic symptoms of bipolar disorder (manic depression), the company said. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at the Pharma SEZ, Ahmedabad, it informed. The group now has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04, it added.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔