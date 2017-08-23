Omkar Speciality Chemicals Receives Renewal Certificate From DSIR

Omkar Speciality Chemicals has received a renewal certificate for its in-house research and development unit of the company located at MIDC Badlapur (East), Thane from the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR).The recognition and registration of the in-house R&D unit is renewed up to March 31, 2020.The stock attracted a total traded quantity of 1,27,968 shares and a traded value of Rs 113.14 lakh on NSE.The stock hit a 52-week high at Rs 120.05 per share and a 52-week low of Rs 59.69 per share. The company has a return on equity of 12.19% for the last three years. The stock on yearly basis has lost 48.82% and has underperformed BSE Small cap index.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔