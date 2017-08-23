Gati Soars Over 8% As Q1 PAT Jumps Three-Fold

The stock of Gati was buzzing on the bourses during Wednesday’s trade. The stock jumped over 8% as the Q1 net profit of the company jumped three-fold. Gati consolidated revenue for Q1FY18 grown marginally to Rs 426.7 crore. The PAT for the quarter came in at Rs 18.3 crore, yoy increase of 258.8%. This was due to decline in interest expenses by 50% yoy. Gati was trading at Rs 114.10 per share, up by Rs 6.25 per share or 5.80% as at 1140 hours on Wednesday, on the BSE. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.66 times. The stock hit its intraday high and low of Rs 116.50 and Rs 113, respectively. It stock attracted a traded volume of 14,02,685 shares and traded value of Rs 1,604.53 lakh on the NSE.

