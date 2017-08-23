DLF Zooms Over 7%

The stock of realty major, DLF advanced over 7% during early morning trade on Wednesday, on the BSE. The board of the company in its meeting will review the status of the proposed sale of compulsorily convertible preference shares to GIC.Meeting of the Audit Committee is scheduled to be held on August 25, 2017 to consider and review the status of the proposed sale of CCPS held by CCPS holders to a GIC affiliate including the key terms and conditions and make appropriate recommendations to the Board, said DLF in a BSE filing on Tuesday post market hours.DLF was trading at Rs 186 per share, up by Rs 10.70 or 6.10% as at 1041 hours on Wednesday, on the BSE. The stock hit an intraday high and low of Rs 189 and Rs 179.20 respectively.

