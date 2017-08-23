Avenue Supermarts At Record High Up 65% Since Listing

Avenue Supermarts witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.98 times on BSE in morning hour on Wednesday. The jumped to touch its record high of Rs 999 per share, with the gains of Rs 42.75 per share or 4.47%.As compared to the stock’s issue price of Rs 299 per share, the stock is currently trading at the gains of around 234%. If current market price of Rs 999 per share is compared with the listing price of Rs 606 per share, then the stock has gained around 65%.Avenue Supermarts is an India-based company, which owns and operates DMart stores. DMart is a supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. DMart is a chain of hypermarket and supermarkets in India started by Radhakishan Damani.

