Apex Frozen IPO Subscribed By 55%

Apex Frozen Foods IPO got subscribed by 55% on the second day of subscription as of 1045 hours, as per the data available with NSE. The total issue size stands at 62,10,000 shares. Total bids received by the IPO stood at 34,36,080 while the total bids received at cut-off price stood at 23,83,360.The IPO of up to 87,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium offered through a book-building route at a price-band of Rs 171 – Rs 175 per equity share aggregating Rs 148.77 crore – Rs 152.25 crore.The book running lead manager is Karvy Investor Services Limited. The IPO closes on August 24. The shares will be listed on NSE and BSE.

