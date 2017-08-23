Orchid Pharma Extends Losses

Pharma major, Orchid Pharma was taking a beating during Wednesday’s trade. Extending its morning hours’ losses, the stock plunged over 15%. The stock traded on a new 52-week low value of Rs 20.25 per share and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 7.37 times.Earlier, Orchid Pharma said that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai Bench has admitted a petition filed by Laxmi Vilas Bank in its capacity as an Operational Creditor under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).The said order provides for the commencement of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and appointment of an Interim Resolution Professional to take charge of the management of the company.

