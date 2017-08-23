Newsvine

Ashima Soars As Board Approves Asset Disposal

Textiles sector player, Ashima stock soared 5.05% at Rs 23.90 per share on BSE at 1127 hours, as the board of directors of the company finalised to dispose of its non-essential assets.The board of the company has finalised the sale of surplus land ad-measuring to 49,125.40 sq. meters at an aggregate consideration of Rs 160.89 crore in order to raise resources for revamping and modernising company’s textile operations, meeting requirements of working capital and repayment of other secured debts.Out of the aforesaid consideration, the company expects nearly Rs 100 crore by March 31, 2018. The rest of funds will be realised by March 31, 2019.
