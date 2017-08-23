Infy Pares Morning Gains Murthy Postpones Concall

NR Narayana Murthy on Wednesday postponed a scheduled conference call with shareholders, citing health reasons, reported a leading news agency.Infosys founder, Narayana Murthy was going to talk to investor and analysts in a conference call on Wednesday evening. Murthy was expected to speak on issues related to the ongoing leadership crisis at Infosys sparked by the exit of its CEO, Vishal Sikka.Following this news, Infosys stock pared its morning gains trading at Rs 881 per share on BSE, up by 0.44%. The stock touched its intraday high of Rs 890 per share, up by 1.46%. Infosys was the most active stock by value on Wednesday. The stock attracted a total traded volume of 84,60,017 shares and traded value of Rs 746.44 crore as of 1113 hours.

