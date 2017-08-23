BSE Realty Index Trades Higher

S&P BSE Realty index opened with a positive tone with almost all the stocks trading in the green zone during Wednesday’s trading session. BSE Realty index was trading higher by 1.54% at 2,s072 levels on BSE at 0946 hours.DLF was the top gainer on the index, trading up by 3.48% at Rs 181 per share. DLF was contributing majorly to the index gains. The company announced that its board meet will be held on August 25 to review the status of the proposed sale of compulsorily convertible preference shares to GIC.Whereas, Indiabulls Real Estate and HDIL were contributing more than 2 points in the Realty index gains. HDIL was trading higher by 2.02% at Rs 60 per share. Indiabulls Real Estate was trading up by 1.46% at Rs 222 per share, Unitech was up by 1.965 at Rs 7.30 per share. Among others, Phoenix was trading up by 0.95% at Rs 543 per share, Godrej Properties was up by 0.43% at Rs 511 per share, Prestige was trading up by 0.41% at Rs 259, Sobha was up by 0.40% at Rs 389 per share and Omaxe was trading higher by 0.37% at Rs 201 per share.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔