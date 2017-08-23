Newsvine

L&T To Restructure Non-Core Businesses

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is likely to sell some of its non-core businesses as the company plans to restructure its business units, reported a leading news agency.“We are redefining our core businesses. There are some businesses which are simple, small, some very competitive, and some where we lose money. So we’ve identified those and we hope at least two-three such businesses may find their rightful place elsewhere as part of much bigger companies,” chairman AM Naik said to reporters at the company’s 72nd AGM.
