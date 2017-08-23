Balkrishna Industries Gains Nearly 3% After Block Deal

Balkrishna Industries advanced nearly 3% during early morning trade on Wednesday, on the BSE, after block deal. The stock witnessed 6.6 lakh shares trade in 3 blocks on the NSE and BSE at Rs 1490 per share.Block deal is a trade, with a minimum quantity of 5 lakh shares or minimum value of Rs 5 crore, executed through a single transaction, on the special block deal window.Balkrishna Industries was trading at Rs 1521 per share, up by Rs 41.85 or 2.83% as at 0958 hours on Wednesday, on the BSE. The stock has hit an intraday high and low of Rs 1521.85 and Rs 1456.20 respectively. It witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 49.18 times.

