Balaji Telefilms Approves Selling 25% Stake To RIL

Shares of Balaji Telefilms were trading positive as the company’s board approved 25% stake sale to Reliance Industries (RIL).Balaji Telefilms announced that the board of the company in its meeting held on Tuesday has approved the allotment of 2.52 crore equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each at a price of 164 per equity share, for a total consideration of Rs 413.28 crore to RIL.Such allotment to the investor has been made after receipt of the entire share application money aggregation Rs 413.28 crore by the company towards subscription of 2.52 crore equity shares from the investor, said Balaji Telefilms in a BSE filing on Tuesday post market hours.

