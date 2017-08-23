Rekha Jhunjhunwala Buys 0.87% Stake In Fortis Healthcare

Ace investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha has bought 0.87% stake or 45 lakh shares of Fortis Healthcare for an estimated Rs 60 crore through an open market transaction.The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 134.65, according to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday closed at Rs 144.40 on the NSE, up by Rs 0.70 or 0.49%.Earlier in February 2015, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had bought 34,85,075 shares of Fortis Healthcare, at Rs 119.35 per share, for over Rs 41 crore through an open market deal.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔