Glenmark Pharma Receives USFDA Nod For Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 0.1%, the generic version of Kenalog Ointment, 0.1%, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.According to IMS Health sales data for the 12 month period ending June 2017, the Kenalog Ointment 0.1% achieved annual sales of approximately $26.3 million.Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 122 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 64 ANDA’s approvals are pending with the USFDA.
