NIIT Board Approves In-Principle Liquidation Of Subsidiary

The board of NIIT has approved, in-principle, the voluntary liquidation of NIIT Antillies NV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company through court process in accordance with the applicable laws in Curacao and India.Consequent to the liquidation, all assets and liabilities of Antilles NV including investments in its three wholly-owned subsidiaries NIIT GC Mauritius, NIIT Malaysia Sdn Bhd and NIIT West Africa shall vest in the company, subject to regulatory compliances.The liquidation will result in simplification of overseas holding structure, that is, three step down subsidiaries will become direct subsidiaries of the company.

