Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty Shy of 9,800 Realty Stocks Tumble

Nifty is struggling below the important mark of 9,800 level. Nifty Realty is the top loser among the sectoral indices on NSE trading at 267.25 level, down by 0.48%.DLF is the top loser in the index trading at Rs 174 per share, down by 3.3%. Sobha, Unitech, Prestige and Phoenix are also trading in negative territory down by up to 0.9%. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,326 up 67 points, while Nifty is trading at 9,784 up 29 points. A total of 15 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 50 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.The BSE Mid-cap Index is trading down by 0.04% at 14,981, whereas BSE Small-cap Index is trading down by 0.07% at 15,457.

