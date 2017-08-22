Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty Hovers Around 9,800 Infy Lends Support

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Tuesday 22 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 22 August 2017.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Immediate support for Nifty50 index may be placed around 9700. Infosys has been trading in positive territory after the two days of downfall. It is also contributing the most to the gains of Nifty and Sensex in the morning hour. It is the most active stock by value on NSE. Nifty IT index is trading at 10,508 level, up by 68 points or 0.66%. Tech Mahindra is top gainer in the index trading at Rs 439.9 per share, up by 2.04%. There were 680 advances, 816 declines and 455 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting mixed sentiments floating in the market.The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,360 up 101 points, while Nifty is trading at 9,798 up 43 points. A total of 11 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 28 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔ or mail us here: info@ways2capital.comor visit http://www.ways2capital.com ✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔ Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717✔