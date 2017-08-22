Live Stock Market Updates: Lacklustre Trade On D-Street

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Tuesday 22 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 22 August 2017. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- There is no strong movement in the Nifty50 index. The index is trading below the important level of 9,800. Nifty Realty index extended its losses to trade at 265.55 level, down by 1.12% and is a top loser among the sectoral indices in NSE. DLF is the top loser in the index trading at Rs 173.15 per share, down by 4.02%. Unitech was also down by 2.67% at Rs 7.3 per share.There were 509 advances, 1,105 declines and 342 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting strong negative sentiments. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,307 up 48 points, while Nifty is trading at 9,777 up 22 points. A total of 20 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 58 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

