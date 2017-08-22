HCL Infosystems Zooms Over 13% Inks Distribution Pact With Apple India

The stock of HCL Infosystems was on a roll during the morning hours of trade on Tuesday as the stock jumped over 13%. HCL Infosystems signed a distributorship agreement with Apple India Private Limited for the distribution of iPhone and other Apple Products, said the company in a BSE filing on Monday post market hours.HCL Infosystems was trading at Rs 48.60 per share, up by Rs 5.55 or 12.89% as at 1037 hours on Tuesday, on the BSE. The stock hit its intraday high and low of Rs 50.50 and Rs 48.10 per share, respectively.

The stock attracted a traded volume of 61,89,072 shares and traded value of Rs 3,040.07 lakh on the NSE. The company had hit its 52-week high of Rs 64.90 on January 25, 2017, and 52-week low of Rs 39.30 on November 21, 2016, on the NSE.HCL Infosystems is a distribution and information technology (IT) services and solutions company. The company's principal activities include Cellular Phones, and Computers/Micro Processor-based systems. Its segments include Hardware Products & Solutions, and Distribution.

