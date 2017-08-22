Realty Stocks At Day's Low

S&P BSE Realty index was trading down by over 1% intraday during Tuesday’s trading session. Realty index was trading lower by 1.17% at 2041 levels on BSE at 1030 hours.Oberoi Realty and Indiabulls Real Estate were contributing majorly to the index losses, contributing more than 10 points in the losses. While HDIL and DLF were contributing more than 6 points to the index losses.Indiabulls Real Estate was the top loser in the index, trading lower by 2.63% at Rs 217 per share. DLF was trading down by 2.05% at Rs 176 per share.Among others, Sobha was trading down by 1.08% at Rs 387 per share, Unitech was trading lower by 0.53% at Rs 7.46 per share, HDIL was dipped by 0.26% at Rs 58 per share and Prestige was trading down by 0.23% at Rs 258 per share. While Omaxe and Oberoi Real Estate were trading flat. Phoenix Ltd was trading up by 0.10% at Rs 540 per share.

