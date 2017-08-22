Dr. Reddy's Lab Out-Licenses Rights Of DFD-06

Pharma major, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Tuesday through its wholly-owned subsidiary Promius Pharma, LLC has out-licensed the future development, manufacturing and commercialisation rights of DFD-06 to Encore Dermatology Inc.DFD-06 is a topical high potency steroid. The drug is intended to be used for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.Under the terms of the agreement, Encore will be responsible for the commercialisation of DFD-06 in the US. Promius Pharma is eligible to receive certain pre and post commercialisation milestone payments of up to USD 32.5 million, followed by fixed royalty payments on net sales.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔