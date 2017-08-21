Nifty Bank Snaps Two-Day Losing Streak

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Monday 21 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 21 August 2017. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Nifty Bank index was gaining during Monday’s trade after witnessing a downward rally in the previous two trading sessions. Axis Bank was the top gainer on the index. The Nifty Bank index was trading at 24,142.85 level, up by 68.40 points or 0.28%.The stock of Axis Bank was trading at Rs 495.55 per share, up by Rs 5.15 or 1.05% as at 1105 hours. The stock attracted a traded volume of 10,87,863 shares and traded value of Rs 5,382.09 lakh.Among other banking majors, ICICI Bank was up 1.02% at Rs 296.15, Yes Bank was up 0.71% at Rs 1,732.90, Bank of Baroda was up 0.51% at Rs 147.95, Induslnd Bank was up 0.29% at Rs 1,625.70, Kotak Mahindra Bank was up 0.21% at Rs 985.60.Meanwhile, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDFC Bank, Canara Bank and Federal Bank were trading in the red zone.

