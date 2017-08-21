Nifty, Sensex End Near 2-Week Closing Low



Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Monday 21 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 21 August 2017. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Major indices in the market ended near 2-week closing low on Monday. Nifty closed at 9,754 level, down by 83 points while Sensex closed at 31,258 level, down by 265 points. There were 521 advances, 1,161 declines and 287 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting strong negative sentiments floating in the market. India VIX ended at 14.77 level, up by 1.38%.Infosys posted biggest 2-day fall since April 2013 and closed at Rs 873.4 per share, down by Rs 49.85 per share or 5.4%. The stock contributed the most in Nifty and Sensex losses on Monday.On the broader markets, BSE Mid-cap index closed at 14,987 level, down by 1.45%. BSE Small-cap index closed at 15,459 level, down by 1.02%.Bank Nifty closed in negative territory below its 52-day moving average at 23,936 level, down by 137 points or 0.57%. Bank of Baroda was the top loser in the index ended at Rs 142 per share, down by 3.53%. PNB also ended in the red zone, down by 3.2% at Rs 137.6 per share.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔ or mail us here: info@ways2capital.comor visit http://www.ways2capital.com ✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717✔