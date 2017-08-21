Petron Engineering Bags An Order Worth Rs 60 Crore

The shares of Petron Engineering Construction rose by over 1% intraday on Monday’s trading session after the company informed that it has received Letter of Intent from JSW Cement for Civil and Structural work.The order was received for 1.2 MTPA cement grinding plant at Jaipur, Orissa for an approx value of Rs 60 crore.The stock was trading higher by 1.61% at Rs 132 per share on BSE at 1329 hours. It opened at Rs 130.80 per share. It touched its intraday high at Rs 133.95 and low Rs 129 per share.It attracted total traded volume 1,240 shares and traded value of Rs 1.59 lakh on NSE at 1331 hours.Its 52 week high stood at 218 (May 3, 2017) and low at Rs 118 (August 11, 2017).Petron Engineering Construction is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction of plants for oil and gas refineries, power, cement, petrochemical, fertilizer and other industries.

