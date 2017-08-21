BSE Oil & Gas Index Down Over 1%

The BSE Oil and Gas index was lagging during Monday’s trade and was trading down by over 1%. The index was trading at 14,605.74 level, down by 188.72 points or 1.28% as at 1412 hours. Indian Oil Corporation was contributing the most to the index losses with more than 55 points. All stocks on the index were trading in the red territory.Indian Oil Corporation was trading at Rs 416.35 per share, down by Rs 10.45 or 2.45%. Oil India was the top loser of the index and the stock was trading at Rs 277.55 per share, down by Rs 9 or 3.14%.Among others, GAIL (India) was trading down by 2.10% at Rs 373.80 per share, Indraprastha Gas was down by 1.67% at Rs 1,258.40, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was down by 1.04% at Rs 437.80, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was down by 1.12% at Rs 158.95 and Bharat Petroleum Corporation was down 0.68% at Rs 499.30 per share.Castrol India, Reliance Industries, Petronet LNG were also trading in the red zone.

