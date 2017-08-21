Tata Power Launches Electric Vehicle Charging Station In Mumbai

Tata Power has installed the company’s first Electric Vehicles (EV) charging station at Vikhroli, Mumbai. The company aims to build a network to make it easier for people to adapt to EVs and be future ready.The company has been a frontrunner in technology adoption and innovation while also setting benchmarks in sustainability. As part of its commitment towards sustainability and another green milestone, the company has installed their EV charging station at Tata Power Receiving Station at Vikhroli.Such an adoption of smart charging infrastructure will help the country achieve its ambitious plan of mass scale shift to EVs by 2030. Pioneers of this vision; the company has taken the initiative of providing charging stations along with Mass-Tech Controls.Meanwhile, the stock was trading higher by 0.37% at Rs 80 per share on BSE at 1350 hours. It opened at Rs 80 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 80.90 and Rs 80 per share respectively.The stock attracted a total traded volume of 15,19,479 shares and traded value of Rs 1,221.21 lakh on NSE at 1352 hours. On YTD basis, the stock advanced by nearly 5.80% till date.

