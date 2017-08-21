Manappuram Finance Gains After Block Deal

The shares of Manappuram Finance soared by over 12% intraday on Monday’s trading session after the block deal. The stock witnessed 2.1 crore shares worth Rs 198 crore trade in four blocks on BSE and NSE at Rs 94.70-95.20 per share.Block deal is a trade, with a minimum quantity of 5 lakh shares or minimum value of Rs 5 crore, executed through a single transaction, on the special block deal window. The stock was trading higher by 11.665 at Rs 94 per share on BSE at 1408 hours. It opened at Rs 85.05 per share.It touched it’s intraday high and low at Rs 96.75 and Rs 83.70 respectively.The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 20.26 times on Monday.It attracted total traded volume of 4,97,12,981 shares and traded value of Rs 45,467 lakh on NSE at 1413 hours.Its 52 week high and low stood at Rs 110.35 (July 25, 2017) and Rs 57.80 (December 26, 2016).On YTD basis, the stock advanced by nearly 26% till date.

