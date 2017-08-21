TTK Prestige Launches Products Under New Brand JUDGE

The shares of TTK Prestige soared by over 1% intraday during Monday’s trading session after the company announced that it is launching a range of kitchen appliances under a leading UK brand JUDGE in India.The stock was trading higher by 0.84% at Rs 6,230 per share on BSE at 1228 hours. It opened at Rs 6,229.95 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 6,264.95 and Rs 6,180 per share, respectively.The stock attracted a total traded volume of 682 shares and traded value of Rs 42.51 lakh on NSE at 1231 hours.The stock’s 52-week high stood at Rs 6,984.45 (Apr 20, 2017) and low at Rs 4,770.10 (Sep 26, 2016), respectively.On YTD basis, the stock advanced by nearly 7.46% till date.

