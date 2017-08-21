Newsvine

VIP Industries Hits 52-Week High

View Original Article: ways2capital-review.blogspot.in
Mon Aug 21, 2017 4:21 AM
Luggages’ manufacturing major, VIP Industries witnessed an upswing on the bourses during Monday’s trade. The stock extended its intraday gains and was trading over 8%.VIP Industries was trading at Rs 210.70 per share, up by Rs 15.30 or 7.83% as at 1251 hours on Monday, on the BSE. The stock traded on a new 52-week high value of Rs 217.25 and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 10.29 times.The stock hit its intraday high and low of Rs 217.25 and Rs 195.50, respectively.It attracted a traded volume of 16,59,547 shares and traded value of Rs 3,495.34 lakh on the NSE.VIP Industries (VIP) is a holding company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of hard luggages and soft luggages. It operates through two segments: Luggage, Bags & Accessories, and Furniture. VIP has manufacturing facilities at various locations across India.
