Blue Star Wins MEP Orders Of Over Rs 500 Crore

Blue Star has informed that the company has secured MEP orders worth over Rs 500 crore in India. Confirming early signs of revival in the Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) industry Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major, Blue Star, has won prestigious MEP orders of over Rs 500 crore for Sands Infinit, SmartCity Kochi; My Home Divija, Hitec City, Hyderabad; Tower A, Ritz-Carlton, Mumbai; and others, said the company in a BSE filing on Monday. Rapid increase in urban population and related infrastructure growth, along with rising commercial and industrial projects, is driving the integrated MEP services market in India, it said. Blue Star was trading at Rs 743 per share, up by Rs 28.60 or 4% as at 1150 hours on Monday, on the BSE. The share price also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.21 times. The stock has adjusted 52-week high at Rs 754 (August 18, 2017) while adjusted 52-week lowest at Rs 435 (November 9, 2016). The stock attracted a traded volume of 90,684 shares and traded value of Rs 670 lakh on the NSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔