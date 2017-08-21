Axis Bank Gains 2% After Block Deal

Banking major, Axis Bank advanced 2% during Monday’s trade after block deal. The stock witnessed 2.3 crore shares worth Rs 1,143 crore trade on the NSE and BSE at average Rs 497 per share.Block deal is a trade, with a minimum quantity of 5 lakh shares or minimum value of Rs 5 crore, executed through a single transaction, on the special block deal window.Axis Bank was trading at Rs 500.40, up by Rs 9.75 or 1.99% as at 1145 hours on Monday, on the BSE. The stock has hit an intraday high and low of Rs 500.55 and Rs 492 respectively. It witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 17.55 times.The stock attracted a traded volume of 1,33,40,591 shares and traded value of Rs 66,288.06 lakh on the NSE.Axis Bank provides a suite of corporate and retail banking products. The bank's segments include Treasury, Retail Banking, Corporate/Wholesale Banking and other banking business.

