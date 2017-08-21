Rosneft Closes Essar Oil Acquisition Deal

The controlling shareholders of Essar Oil Limited (EOL)—Essar Energy Holdings Limited and Oil Bidco (Mauritius) Limited, both companies incorporated and managed under the laws of Mauritius—are pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the sale of 98.26% of EOL.Rosneft (through its subsidiary, Petrol Complex Pte. Ltd) has acquired 49.13% stake, and Trafigura-UCP consortium (through Kesani Enterprises Company Limited) has acquired an equal stake. The remaining 1.74% stake continues to be held by retail shareholders.Essar Energy is pleased to have concluded this transaction that was initiated in the august presence of Shri Narendra Modi, Honourable Prime Minister of India, and His Excellency Mr Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation. This investment, which represents Russia’s single largest foreign investment made anywhere in the world, will open a new chapter for Indo-Russian economic cooperation. The transaction is also the single largest foreign investment in India, and re-establishes the country’s image as an attractive destination for foreign investments.Essar Energy would like to thank the Government of India and the respective regulatory bodies for their support and guidance.Following this transaction, Essar has now helped attract more than USD 30 billion of foreign investments into India. Previously, in 2007, Essar Group, together with Hutchison Whampoa, brought Vodafone into India in a USD11.1 billion transaction.Essar Energy thanks VTB Capital, its investment banking partner on the deal; and its legal and other advisors for their invaluable role in bringing this marquee transaction to closure.

