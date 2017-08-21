Suven Life Sciences Secures Product Patent In Japan

Suven Life Sciences (Suven) announced the grant of one product patent from Japan corresponding to the New Chemical Entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and the patent is valid through 2034.The granted claims of the patent include the class of selective 5-HT4 compounds which are being developed as therapeutic agents and are useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington’s disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia.“We are very pleased by the grant of the patent to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in CNS arena that are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with huge market potential globally” said by Venkat Jasti, CEO of Suven.Meanwhile, the stock was trading higher by 3.23% at Rs 166 per share on BSE at 1123 hours. It opened at Rs 161.15 per share. The stock attracted a total traded volume of 3,30,883 shares and traded value of Rs 546.49 lakh on NSE at 1125 hours.

