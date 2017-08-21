Newsvine

ways2capitaladvisor

ways2capitaladvisor does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 1381 Comments: 0 Since: Mar 2017

Tobacco Stocks Trade Mixed

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-review.blogspot.in
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:59 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The tobacco stocks were witnessing mixed sentiments during Monday’s trade on the BSE. Golden Tobacco was the top gainer among tobacco stocks and was trading up by almost 5% breaching upper circuit at Rs 54.85, up by Rs 2.60 or 4.98% as at 1048 hours.The stock of Golden Tobacco attracted a traded volume of 1,808 shares and a traded value of Rs 1.02 lakh on the NSE.Tobacco and FMCG major, ITC was also trading in green and the stock was trading at Rs 283.50, up by Rs 1.70 or 0.60%. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.09 times.Meanwhile, VST Industries was trading at Rs 2,810.05, down by Rs 25.75 or 0.91% and Godfrey Phillips India was trading at Rs 1,083, down by Rs 1.70 or 0.16%.
For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com
http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php
✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔
Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor