Tobacco Stocks Trade Mixed

The tobacco stocks were witnessing mixed sentiments during Monday’s trade on the BSE. Golden Tobacco was the top gainer among tobacco stocks and was trading up by almost 5% breaching upper circuit at Rs 54.85, up by Rs 2.60 or 4.98% as at 1048 hours.The stock of Golden Tobacco attracted a traded volume of 1,808 shares and a traded value of Rs 1.02 lakh on the NSE.Tobacco and FMCG major, ITC was also trading in green and the stock was trading at Rs 283.50, up by Rs 1.70 or 0.60%. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.09 times.Meanwhile, VST Industries was trading at Rs 2,810.05, down by Rs 25.75 or 0.91% and Godfrey Phillips India was trading at Rs 1,083, down by Rs 1.70 or 0.16%.

