V-Mart Retail Gallops Over 17% On Robust Results

The stock of V-Mart Retail took a huge leap of over 17% during Monday’s trade on the BSE, riding on solid Q1 FY18 results.V-mart Retail's standalone revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 315.12 crore, registering 38.8% yoy increase. The PAT for the quarter came in at Rs 22.35 crore, yoy increase of 138.8%. V-Mart Retail was trading at Rs 1,429.50 per share, up by Rs 208.90 or 17.11% as at 1120 hours on Monday, on the BSE. The stock traded at its new 52-week value of Rs 1,458.80 during Monday’s trade and it witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 8.62 times.The stock attracted a traded volume of 2,40,281 shares and traded value of Rs 3,383.25 lakh on the NSE.V-Mart Retail is engaged in value retailing through the chain of stores situated at various places in India. It operates through Retail Sales segment. It offers products across three verticals, which include apparel, general merchandise (non-apparel and home mart) and kirana bazaar. V-Mart Retail provides a range of apparels and accessories for men, women, boys, girls and toddlers.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔