PC Jeweller Soars By Over 3%

The share of PC Jeweller jumped by over 3% intraday during Monday’s trading session, taking its winning streak to fifth trading session. The stock was trading higher by 3.40% at Rs 385 per shares on BSE at 1037 hours. It opened at Rs 378.95 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 389.50 and Rs 374.70 per share, respectively. In the first three weeks of this month, the stock has seen gains in 10 of 14 sessions. The stock attracted total traded volume of Rs 21,77,631 shares and traded value of Rs 8,369.07 lakh on NSE at 1039 hours. The stock’s 52-week high stood at Rs 389.50 (Aug 21, 17) and the 52-week low was at Rs 143.98 (Nov 15, 16). The rating agency Crisil upgraded the long-term rating of the bank loan facilities of PC Jeweller to Crisil A+/Stable from CRISIL A/Stable, on August 16. The company has reported an increase of 27.42% in standalone net profit at Rs 135.83 crore for the Q1FY18 compared to a net profit of Rs 106.59 crore in the same period last year.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔