CDSL Surges Over 6%

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) is catching the attention of market participants as the stock was trading at Rs 340.65 per share, with the gains of Rs 19.3 per share or 6.01% as of 1017 hours on Monday.The total traded volume attracted by the stock stands at 22,84,746 shares and traded value of Rs 76.77 crore. The stock touched its intraday high of Rs 343.45 per share, up by Rs 22.1 per share or 6.87%.The only listed company in depositories services, CDSL had listed at Rs 250 per share on June 30, 2017, at a premium of 67.7% as against its issue price of Rs 149 per share. Its IPO issue was oversubscribed by 170 times, which makes it the most subscribed IPO issue of 2017.Meanwhile, Nifty was trading at 9,868 level, up by 31 points while Sensex was trading at 31,581 level, up by 56 points on Monday. There were 1,005 advances, 542 declines and 418 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting positive undertone in the market.

