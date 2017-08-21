Newsvine

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ's Breaches Upper Circuit

Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-equitytips.blogspot.in
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:44 AM
The share of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ breached the upper circuit at Rs 43.80 on Monday’s trading session after the board of director of the company recommend the 5% dividend (i.e. Rs 0.50 per share).Earlier, the stock breached the upper circuit at Rs 41.75 on Friday.The stock was trading higher by 4.91% intraday at Rs 43.80 per share on BSE at 1014 hours. It opened at Rs 43 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 43.80 and Rs 42.95 per share respectively.Its 52 week high stood at Rs 55.65 (Aug 01,17) and Rs 26.65 (May 25,17).ZODIAC-JRD-MKJ is an importer, exporter and manufacturer of cut and polished diamonds, and studded gold jewellery. The company offers silver jewellery, rough diamonds, precious stones and semi-precious stones. It is a part of Jhaveri family (JRD group).
